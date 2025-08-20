Mom, Please 13151 Fountain Park Dr
ALL-DAY MENU
Syrnyky (Cottage Cheese Pancakes)
Syrnyky Classic
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, sour cream on the side$16.00
Syrnyky with Custard
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, custard sauce$18.00
Syrnyky with Berry Sauce
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, berry sauce$18.00
Syrnyky 50/50 (Berry Sauce & Custard)$18.00
Mlyntsi (Crepes)
Mlyntsi Classic
3 classic crepes$10.00
Mlyntsi with berries and berry sauce
3 classic crepes, with seasonal berries and berry sauce$14.00
Mlyntsi with caviar
3 classic crepes, with caviar$20.00
Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms
weight: 315g | 0.6 lbs 3 egg crepes, chicken, mushrooms, mushroom creamy sauce, microgreens, parmesan$22.00
Mlyntsi with salmon
3 classic crepes, with salmon$16.00
Mlyntsi with sweet cottage cheese
weight: 410g | 0.9 lbs 3 egg crepes, cottage cheese, custard sauce, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts.$19.00
Varenyky (Dumplings)
Varenyky with Potatoes
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, potatoes, mushroom sauce, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side$22.00
Varenyky with Cabbage
weight: 335g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side$22.00
Varenyky with Cherries
weight: 345g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, sour cherries, butter, powder sugar, mint, sour cream on the side$21.00
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
Soups
All Day Specials
Desserts
Medovik (Honeycake)
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
Napoleon
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
Zapikanka$10.00
Waffle Cake
caramelized condensed milk$3.50
Trubochka (Waffle Roll)$3.00
Nut-Shaped Cookie$1.50
Eclair$6.00
Mixed Berry Tart$7.00
Medovik 2 KG
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$100.00
Napoleon 2 KG
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра$100.00
San Sebastian Cheesecake With Chocolate$10.00OUT OF STOCK
San Sebastian Cheesecake With Berry Sauce$10.00
Hazelnut Passion Cake$8.00
Sauces
Baked goods
PIZZA
Pizza 12"
Burrata pizza
weight: 760g | 1.6 lbs Tomato sauce, sun-dried tomato, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, burrata cheese, mixed greens$25.00
Marichka pizza
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarela cheese, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil$24.00
Meat pizza
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, bacon, ham, pepperoni, chicken sausage, parsley$26.00
Mushroom pizza
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Creamy sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and mushrooms соус вершковий, соус часниковий, сир, печериці$25.00
Pepperoni pizza
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni$26.00
DRINKS
TEA
Earl Gray (Organic Black, China)$8.50
Olympian Spicy Chai (Organic Herbal, Greece)$8.50
Chamomile Harmonia (Organic Herbal Greece)$8.50
Hazelnut Oolong Tea ( Green )$8.50
Carpatian Herbal Blend ( Herbal )$9.50
Oolong Da Hong Pao (Wuyi Mountains, China)$9.50
GABA Green Tea (Green, China)$9.50
Buckwheat Tea (Organic Herbal, China)$9.50
Watermelon Berry Mint Green Tea (Green)$9.50
Peach Oolong (Organic White)$9.50
Sea Buckthorn With Honey And Ginger$9.50
Honey Citron & Ginger Tea$9.50
Honey Mango Passion Fruit Tea$9.50
COFFEE
SOFT DRINKS
Classic Lemonade$3.50
Morse cup$3.50
Morse Bottle$12.00
Kompot cup$3.50
Kompot bottle$12.00
S.Pelegrino aranciato 11.15 oz$3.50
S.Pelegrino melograno 11.15 oz$3.50
S.Pellegrino mineral 16.9 oz (0.5 lt)$3.50
Smart water 16.9 oz (0.5 lt)$3.50
Orange Juice$2.50
Coke 12 oz$3.00
Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
Sprite 12 oz$3.00
Kvas Light$3.50
Kvas Dark$3.50
Kvas Can$4.00
Mexican Coke 12 oz (355 ml)$5.00
Cream Soda Cocktail$9.00
Fresh Orange Juice$8.00
Milkshake (Banana & Berries)$8.00
FROZEN FOOD
Frozen Varenyky with Potatoes
weight: 454 g | 1 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$18.50
Frozen Varenyky with Cabbage
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen Varenyky with Cherries
weight: 454 g | 1 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$18.50
Frozen pelmeni with Beef
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen pelmeni with Chicken
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen Mlyntsi with Cottage Cheese
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$18.00
Frozen Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$18.00
Frozen Syrnyky Classic
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$15.00
Frozen Holubtsi with Beef
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$16.00
Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
Kyiv Cake mini$50.00