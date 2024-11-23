Mom, Please 13151 Fountain Park Dr
Featured Items
- Holubtsi with turkey
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with turkey, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.$21.00
- Greek Salad$18.00
- Holubtsi with beef
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with beef, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.$21.00
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (8.30am-1pm)
- Avocado toast classic
Sourdough bread, avocado spread, cream cheese, pesto, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled pepper, beans, lettuce leaves, arugula.$13.00
- Avocado toast salmon
Sourdough bread, avocado spread, cream cheese, pesto, cherry tomatoes, radish, pickled pepper, beans, lettuce leaves, arugula, salmon$18.00
- Garlic toast with poached eggs
Garlic bread, 2 eggs 2pcs, hollandaise sauce, mix salad, cherry tomato, pesto sauce.$16.00
- Sunny side up eggs
eggs, avocado, bacon, lettuce leaves, sourdough bread$13.00
- Shakshuka
Tomatoes, bell peppers, eggs, hummus, parsley, sourdough bread.$18.00
- Oatmeal with berries$13.00
- Oatmeal with shrimps and poached eggs$18.00
ALL-DAY MENU
Syrnyky (Cottage Cheese Pancakes)
- Syrnyky Classic
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, sour cream on the side$16.00
- Syrnyky with Berry Sauce
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, berry sauce$18.00
- Syrnyky with Custard
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, custard sauce$18.00
- Syrnyky 50/50 (Berry Sauce & Custard)$18.00
Mlyntsi (Crepes)
- Mlyntsi Classic
3 classic crepes$10.00
- Mlyntsi with berries and berry sauce
3 classic crepes, with seasonal berries and berry sauce$14.00
- Mlyntsi with caviar
3 classic crepes, with caviar$20.00
- Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms
weight: 315g | 0.6 lbs 3 egg crepes, chicken, mushrooms, mushroom creamy sauce, microgreens, parmesan$22.00
- Mlyntsi with salmon
3 classic crepes, with salmon$16.00
- Mlyntsi with sweet cottage cheese
weight: 410g | 0.9 lbs 3 egg crepes, cottage cheese, custard sauce, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts.$19.00
Varenyky (Dumplings)
- Varenyky with Potatoes
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, potatoes, mushroom sauce, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side$22.00
- Varenyky with Cabbage
weight: 335g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side$22.00
- Varenyky with Cherries
weight: 345g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, sour cherries, butter, powder sugar, mint, sour cream on the side$21.00
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
Soups
Salads
All Day Specials
Desserts
- Medovik (Honeycake)
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
- Napoleon
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
- Zapekanka$10.00
- Waffle Cake
caramelized condensed milk$3.50
- Trubochka (Waffle Roll)$3.00
- Nut-Shaped Cookie$1.50
- Eclair$6.00
- Mixed Berry Tart$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Medovik 2 KG
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$100.00
- Napoleon 2 KG
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра$100.00
- Pie Cherry$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pie Apple$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pie Strawberry$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pie Berry Mix$9.00
- San sebastian cheesecake with chocolate$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- San sebastian cheesecake with berry sauce$10.00
Sauces
DRINKS
TEA
- Earl Gray (Organic Black, China)$6.50
- Oolong Hazelnut (Green, Taiwan)$6.50
- Oolong Berries (Green, China)$6.50
- Olympian Spicy Chai (Organic Herbal, Greece)$6.50
- Chamomile Harmonia (Organic Herbal Greece)$6.50
- Oolong Da Hong Pao (Wuyi Mountains, China)$7.50
- GABA Green Tea (Green, China)$7.50
- Buckwheat Tea (Organic Herbal, China)$7.50
- Blueberry Hibiscus "RISHI"$5.00
- Earl Gray "RISHI"$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Oolong (Organic White)$7.50
- Honey Mango Passion tea$7.50
- sea buckthorn with honey and ginger$7.50
COFFEE
SOFT DRINKS
- Classic Lemonade$3.50
- Morse cup$3.50
- Morse Bottle$12.00
- Kompot cup$3.50
- Kompot bottle$12.00
- S.Pelegrino aranciato 11.15 oz$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- S.Pelegrino melograno 11.15 oz$3.50
- S.Pellegrino mineral 0.5 lt$3.50
- Smart water 0.5 lt$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Coke 12 oz$3.00
- Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
- Sprite 12 oz$3.00
- Kvas Light$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Kvas Dark$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Kvas Can$4.00
FROZEN FOOD
- Frozen Varenyky with Potatoes
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
- Frozen Varenyky with Cabbage
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
- Frozen Varenyky with Cherries
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
- Frozen pelmeni with Beef
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
- Frozen pelmeni with Chicken
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
- Frozen Mlyntsi with Cottage Cheese
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$18.00
- Frozen Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$18.00
- Frozen Syrnyky Classic
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$15.00
- Frozen Holubtsi with Beef
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$16.00
- Frozen Holubtsi with Turkey
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$16.00
- Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
- Kyiv Cake mini$50.00