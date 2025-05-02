Mom, Please 13151 Fountain Park Dr
ALL-DAY MENU
Syrnyky (Cottage Cheese Pancakes)
Syrnyky Classic
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, sour cream on the side$16.00
Syrnyky with Custard
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, custard sauce$18.00
Syrnyky with Berry Sauce
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, berry sauce$18.00
Syrnyky 50/50 (Berry Sauce & Custard)$18.00
Mlyntsi (Crepes)
Mlyntsi Classic
3 classic crepes$10.00
Mlyntsi with berries and berry sauce
3 classic crepes, with seasonal berries and berry sauce$14.00
Mlyntsi with caviar
3 classic crepes, with caviar$20.00
Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms
weight: 315g | 0.6 lbs 3 egg crepes, chicken, mushrooms, mushroom creamy sauce, microgreens, parmesan$22.00
Mlyntsi with salmon
3 classic crepes, with salmon$16.00
Mlyntsi with sweet cottage cheese
weight: 410g | 0.9 lbs 3 egg crepes, cottage cheese, custard sauce, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts.$19.00
Varenyky (Dumplings)
Varenyky with Potatoes
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, potatoes, mushroom sauce, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side$22.00
Varenyky with Cabbage
weight: 335g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side$22.00
Varenyky with Cherries
weight: 345g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, sour cherries, butter, powder sugar, mint, sour cream on the side$21.00
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
Soups
Salads
All Day Specials
Desserts
Medovik (Honeycake)
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
Napoleon
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
Zapikanka$10.00
Waffle Cake
caramelized condensed milk$3.50
Trubochka (Waffle Roll)$3.00
Nut-Shaped Cookie$1.50
Eclair$6.00
Mixed Berry Tart$7.00
Medovik 2 KG
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$100.00
Napoleon 2 KG
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра$100.00
Pie Cherry$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Pie Apple$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Pie Strawberry$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Pie Berry Mix$9.00OUT OF STOCK
San Sebastian Cheesecake With Chocolate$10.00OUT OF STOCK
San Sebastian Cheesecake With Berry Sauce$10.00
Pyrizhok Apple - Cherry$5.00
Poppy Seed Bun$5.00
Easter Cake Vanilla
Orders are accepted for the next day. You can place your order now, and it will be ready for pickup tomorrow after 12 PM. Vanilla cream cheese filling.$55.00
Sauces
DRINKS
TEA
Earl Gray (Organic Black, China)$6.50
Oolong Hazelnut (Green, Taiwan)$6.50
Olympian Spicy Chai (Organic Herbal, Greece)$6.50
Chamomile Harmonia (Organic Herbal Greece)$6.50
Carpatian Herbal Blend ( Herbal )$7.50
Oolong Da Hong Pao (Wuyi Mountains, China)$7.50
GABA Green Tea (Green, China)$7.50
Buckwheat Tea (Organic Herbal, China)$7.50
Watermelon Berry Mint Green Tea (Green)$7.50
Peach Oolong (Organic White)$7.50
Sea Buckthorn With Honey And Ginger$7.50
Honey Mango Passion tea$7.50OUT OF STOCK
COFFEE
SOFT DRINKS
Classic Lemonade$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Morse cup$3.50
Morse Bottle$12.00
Kompot cup$3.50
Kompot bottle$12.00
S.Pelegrino aranciato 11.15 oz$3.50
S.Pelegrino melograno 11.15 oz$3.50
S.Pellegrino mineral 16.9 oz (0.5 lt)$3.50
Smart water 16.9 oz (0.5 lt)$3.50
Orange Juice$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Coke 12 oz$3.00
Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
Sprite 12 oz$3.00
Kvas Light$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Kvas Dark$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Kvas Can$4.00
Mexican Coke 12 oz (355 ml)$5.00
FROZEN FOOD
Frozen Varenyky with Potatoes
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen Varenyky with Cabbage
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen Varenyky with Cherries
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen pelmeni with Beef
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen pelmeni with Chicken
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home$25.00
Frozen Mlyntsi with Cottage Cheese
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$18.00
Frozen Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$18.00
Frozen Syrnyky Classic
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$15.00
Frozen Holubtsi with Beef
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home$16.00
Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
Kyiv Cake mini$50.00