Mom, Please 13151 Fountain Park Dr
ALL-DAY MENU
Pizza 12"
- Marichka pizza$24.00
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarela cheese, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil
- Pepperoni pizza$26.00
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni
- Mushroom pizza$25.00
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Creamy sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and mushrooms соус вершковий, соус часниковий, сир, печериці
- Meat pizza$26.00
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, bacon, ham, pepperoni, chicken sausage, parsley
Mlyntsi (Crêpes)
- Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms$22.00
weight: 315g | 0.6 lbs 3 egg crepes, chicken, mushrooms, mushroom creamy sauce, microgreens, parmesan
- Mlyntsi with sweet cottage cheese$17.00
weight: 410g | 0.9 lbs 3 egg crepes, cottage cheese, custard sauce, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts.
- Mlyntsi Classic$10.00
3 classic crepes with adds you can choose below: - add salmon +4$ - add caviar +8$ - add honey +2$ - add berry sauce +2$
Syrnyky (Farmers Pancakes)
- Syrnyky Classic$16.00
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, sour cream on the side
- Syrnyky with Berry Sauce$18.00
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, berry sauce
- Syrnyky with Custard$18.00
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, custard sauce
Varenyky (Dumplings)
- Varenyky with Potatoes$22.00
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, potatoes, mushroom sauce, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side
- Varenyky with Cabbage$19.50
weight: 335g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side
- Varenyky with Cherries$19.50
weight: 345g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, sour cherries, butter, powder sugar, mint, sour cream on the side
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
- Pelmeni with Beef$18.50
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, beef, butter, parsley, onion, sour cream on the side яловичина, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана
- Pelmeni with Chicken$18.50
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, chicken, butter, parsley, onion, sour cream on the side
Sauces
Salads
- Caesar Salad with salmon$20.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs romaine lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons and salmon
- Greek Burrata Salad$17.00
weight: 325g | 0.7 lbs Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, olives, pickled onions, burrata cheese, pesto, parsley and olive oil.
- Caesar Salad with chicken$18.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs romaine lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons and bacon with chicken
Soup
- Borsht$18.00
weight: 460g | 1.0 lbs Beef bouillon, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, potatoes, onion, beef, parsley. Pampushka, salo, sour cream on the side.
- Okroshka$18.00
weight: 465g | 1.0 lbs Cold soup with cucumber, potato, radish, egg, parsley, green onion, dill and kefir mixture.
- Pampushka$0.75
- Salo$0.75
Desserts
- Medovik pc$10.50Out of stock
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon pc$10.50
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Kyiv Cake mini$50.00
weight: 450 g | 0.9 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
weight: 850 g | 1.8 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Medovik 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Plain Croissant$6.00
- Almond Croissant$6.50
- Trubochka with caramel$3.00
- Trubochka witn nutella$3.00
- Nut$1.50
- Waffle cake caramelized condensed milk$3.50
- Red Velvet cake pc$7.00Out of stock
- Sweets box with 8 nuts$15.00
- Sweets box with 4 caramel Trubochkas$15.00
- Vegan organic jelly in a jar "Sweet help"$12.50
Treat yourself to all-natural and vegan organic gummy bears. These yummy, sugar-dusted gummies come in cherry, strawberry, lemon, grape, orange and grapefruit flavors. Made with organic white grape juice and no artificial flavors or colorings. CCOF-certified organic.
- Set of waffle cakes$15.00
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
- Holubtsi with turkey$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with turkey, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
- Holubtsi with beef$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with beef, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
ALL-DAY SPECIALS
- Salmon Croissant$19.50
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs croissant, salmon, homemade cream cheese sauce, boiled egg, capers and salad mix with honey mustard sauce on the side.
- Caviar Bagel$24.00
weight: 160g | 0.3 lbs Homemade bagel with sesame seeds, caviar, homemade cream cheese sauce, microgreen, molecular olive earth.
DRINKS
Coffee
- Americano$4.25
- Cappuorange$5.50
- Capuccino$5.00
- Cortado$5.00
- Dirty Matcha$7.00
- Double Cappicino$6.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Ice Espresso Tonic$6.50
- Ice Matcha Orange$7.00
- Kids milk$2.50
- Latte$5.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Matcha latte$6.50
- Matcha Tea$5.50
- Mocha$6.75
- RAF Coffee$5.50
Macchiato
Tea
Soft Drinks
- Smart water 0.5 lt$3.50
- Smart water 1 lt$5.50
- S.Pellegrino mineral 0.5 lt$3.50
- S.Pelegrino mineral 1 lt$5.50
- S.Pelegrino lemon 11.15 oz$3.50
- S.Peligrino orange 11.15 oz$3.50
- Coke 12 oz$3.00
- Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
- Sprite 12 oz$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 355ml$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 500ml$3.50
- Sprite Mexican 355ml$3.00
- Morse cup$2.50
- Kompot cup$2.50
- Morse Bottle$11.00
- Kompot bottle$11.00
- Classic Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
FROZEN FOOD
- FRZN VRNK with Potatoes$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cabbage$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cherries$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Chicken$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Beef$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN Crepes Plain 0.5lb$16.00
packing: 10 pieces
- FRZN Crepes with Cottage Cheese$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Crepes with Chicken&Mushrooms$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky Classic$15.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Poppy seeds$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Cranberries$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Chocolat Chips$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Holubtsi with Beef$16.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Holubtsi with Turkey$16.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
SPECIALS
Celebration menu sets
- Celebration menu sets$299.00
- Olivier Salad 500g (1.10 lbs) - Crab Stick Salad 500g (1.10 lbs) - Herring under a Fur Coat 500g (1.10 lbs) - Red Caviar 70g (0.15 lbs) - Chicken Liver Pate 150g (0.33 lbs) - Baked Potatoes 600g (1.32 lbs) - Baked Quail 600-700g (1.32-1.54 lbs) - Chocolates “Vechirniy Kyiv” - Cookies: 4 nuts and 2 waffles rolls with caramelized condensed milk - Champagne as a complement 🍾 Pre-order celebration sets for your party. Available to pick up on December 24-25 and December 30-31.
- Caviar$15.00
Jar with caviar weight: 75g | 0.16 lbs
- Chicken liver pate$17.00
Jar with pate (Chicken liver, carrot, onion, heavy cream) weight: 200g | 0.44 lbs
