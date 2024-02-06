Mom, Please 13151 Fountain Park Dr
ALL-DAY MENU
Pizza 12"
- Marichka pizza$24.00
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarela cheese, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil
- Pepperoni pizza$26.00
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni
- Mushroom pizza$25.00
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Creamy sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and mushrooms соус вершковий, соус часниковий, сир, печериці
- Meat pizza$26.00
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, bacon, ham, pepperoni, chicken sausage, parsley
- Burrata pizza$25.00
weight: 760g | 1.6 lbs Tomato sauce, sun-dried tomato, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, burrata cheese, mixed greens
Mlyntsi (Crêpes)
- Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms$22.00
weight: 315g | 0.6 lbs 3 egg crepes, chicken, mushrooms, mushroom creamy sauce, microgreens, parmesan
- Mlyntsi with sweet cottage cheese$17.00
weight: 410g | 0.9 lbs 3 egg crepes, cottage cheese, custard sauce, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts.
- Mlyntsi Classic$10.00
3 classic crepes with adds you can choose below: - add salmon +4$ - add caviar +8$ - add honey +2$ - add berry sauce +2$
Syrnyky (Farmers Pancakes)
- Syrnyky Classic$16.00
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, sour cream on the side
- Syrnyky with Berry Sauce$18.00
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, berry sauce
- Syrnyky with Custard$18.00
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, custard sauce
Varenyky (Dumplings)
- Varenyky with Potatoes$22.00
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, potatoes, mushroom sauce, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side
- Varenyky with Cabbage$19.50
weight: 335g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side
- Varenyky with Cherries$19.50
weight: 345g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, sour cherries, butter, powder sugar, mint, sour cream on the side
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
- Pelmeni with Beef$18.50
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, beef, butter, parsley, onion, sour cream on the side яловичина, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана
- Pelmeni with Chicken$18.50
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, chicken, butter, parsley, onion, sour cream on the side
Sauces
Salads
- Caesar Salad with salmon$20.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs romaine lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons and salmon
- Greek Burrata Salad$17.00
weight: 325g | 0.7 lbs Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, olives, pickled onions, burrata cheese, pesto, parsley and olive oil.
- Caesar Salad with chicken$18.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs romaine lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons and bacon with chicken
Soup
- Borsht$18.00
weight: 460g | 1.0 lbs Beef bouillon, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, potatoes, onion, beef, parsley. Pampushka, salo, sour cream on the side.
- Okroshka$18.00
weight: 465g | 1.0 lbs Cold soup with cucumber, potato, radish, egg, parsley, green onion, dill and kefir mixture.
- Pampushka$0.75
- Salo$0.75
Desserts
- Medovik pc$10.50
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon pc$10.50
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Kyiv Cake mini$50.00
weight: 450 g | 0.9 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
weight: 850 g | 1.8 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Medovik 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Plain Croissant$6.00
- Almond Croissant$6.50
- Trubochka with caramel$3.00
- Trubochka witn nutella$3.00
- Nut$1.50
- Waffle cake caramelized condensed milk$3.50
- Sweets box with 8 nuts$15.00
- Sweets box with 4 caramel Trubochkas$15.00
- Vegan organic jelly in a jar "Sweet help"$12.50
Treat yourself to all-natural and vegan organic gummy bears. These yummy, sugar-dusted gummies come in cherry, strawberry, lemon, grape, orange and grapefruit flavors. Made with organic white grape juice and no artificial flavors or colorings. CCOF-certified organic.
- Set of waffle cakes$15.00
- Trubochka with coconut$3.00
- "Anthill" cake$1.50
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
- Holubtsi with turkey$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with turkey, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
- Holubtsi with beef$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with beef, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast (8.30am-1pm)
- Avocado Toast$22.50
weight: 440g | 0.9 lbs sourdough bread, avocado spread, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs, salmon, olive oil хліб на заквасці, авокадо подрібнене, огірки, помідори чері, яйця пашот, лосось, оливкова олія
- Salmon Croissant$19.50
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs croissant, salmon, homemade cream cheese sauce, boiled egg, capers and salad mix with honey mustard sauce on the side.
- Ukrainian Breakfast$19.50
weight: 500g | 1.1 lbs potatoes, mushrooms, omelette, chicken sausage, salad mix with honey mustard sauce. Tartare sauce on the side. картопля, гриби, яйця, сосиска, мікс салатів (салат Фрізе, Лолла Роза, Лолло Біонда), розмарин, чебрець
- Caviar Bagel$24.00
weight: 160g | 0.3 lbs Homemade bagel with sesame seeds, caviar, homemade cream cheese sauce, microgreen, molecular olive earth.
- Shakshuka$19.50
weight: 285g | 0.6lbs Red onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, basil, tomato sauce, parsley, eggs, hot sauce, parmesan cheese, microgreens, toasted bagel on the side
DRINKS
COFFEE
TEA
- Blueberry Hibiscus "RISHI"$5.00
- Buckwheat Tea (Organic Herbal, China)$7.00
- Chamomile Harmonia (Organic Herbal Greece)$6.50
- Chamomile medley "RISHI"$5.00Out of stock
- Earl Gray "RISHI"$5.00
- Earl Gray (Organic Black, China)$6.50
- GABA Green Tea (Green, China)$7.00
- Jasmine green "RISHI"$5.00
- Lavender mint "RISHI"$5.00Out of stock
- Olympian Spicy Chai (Organic Herbal, Greece)$6.50
- Oolong Berries (Green, China)$6.50
- Oolong Da Hong Pao (Wuyi Mountains, China)$7.00
- Oolong Hazelnut (Green, Taiwan)$6.50
- Peach green "RISHI"$5.00Out of stock
- Peppermint "RISHI"$5.00Out of stock
BEVERAGE
- Smart water 0.5 lt$3.50
- S.Pellegrino mineral 0.5 lt$3.50
- S.Pelegrino lemon 11.15 oz$3.50
- S.Peligrino orange 11.15 oz$3.50
- Coke 12 oz$3.00
- Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
- Sprite 12 oz$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 355ml$3.00Out of stock
- Coca Cola Mexican 500ml$3.50Out of stock
- Sprite Mexican 355ml$3.00Out of stock
- Morse cup$2.50
- Kompot cup$2.50
- Morse Bottle$11.00
- Kompot bottle$11.00
- Classic Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
FROZEN FOOD
- Frozen Varenyky with Potatoes$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Varenyky with Cabbage$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Varenyky with Cherries$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen pelmeni with Chicken$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen pelmeni with Beef$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs frozen semi-finished products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Mlyntsi Plain$16.00
packing: 10 pieces frozen products
- Frozen Mlyntsi with Cottage Cheese$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Syrnyky Classic$15.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Holubtsi with Beef$16.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home
- Frozen Holubtsi with Turkey$16.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs frozen products that can be prepared at home
