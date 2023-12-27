Mom, Please 13151 Fountain Park Dr
ALL-DAY MENU
Pizza 12"
- Marichka pizza$24.00
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarela cheese, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil
- Pepperoni pizza$26.00
weight: 720g | 1.5 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, pepperoni
- Mushroom pizza$25.00
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Creamy sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and mushrooms соус вершковий, соус часниковий, сир, печериці
- Meat pizza$26.00
weight: 750g | 1.6 lbs Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, bacon, ham, pepperoni, chicken sausage, parsley
Mlyntsi (Crêpes)
- Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms$22.00
weight: 315g | 0.6 lbs 3 egg crepes, chicken, mushrooms, mushroom creamy sauce, microgreens, parmesan
- Mlyntsi with sweet cottage cheese$17.00
weight: 410g | 0.9 lbs 3 egg crepes, cottage cheese, custard sauce, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts.
- Mlyntsi Classic$10.00
3 classic crepes with adds you can choose below: - add salmon +4$ - add caviar +8$ - add honey +2$ - add berry sauce +2$
Syrnyky (Farmers Pancakes)
- Syrnyky Classic$16.00
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, sour cream on the side
- Syrnyky with Berry Sauce$18.00
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, berry sauce
- Syrnyky with Custard$18.00
weight: 355g | 0.8 lbs 3 cottage cheese pancakes, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, mint, powdered sugar, nuts, custard sauce
Varenyky (Dumplings)
- Varenyky with Potatoes$22.00
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, potatoes, mushroom sauce, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side
- Varenyky with Cabbage$19.50
weight: 335g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side
- Varenyky with Cherries$19.50
weight: 345g | 0.6 lbs Lenten dough, sour cherries, butter, powder sugar, mint, sour cream on the side
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
- Pelmeni with Beef$18.50
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, beef, butter, parsley, onion, sour cream on the side яловичина, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана
- Pelmeni with Chicken$18.50
weight: 355g | 0.7 lbs Lenten dough, chicken, butter, parsley, onion, sour cream on the side
Sauces
Salads
- Caesar Salad with salmon$20.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs romaine lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons and salmon
- Greek Burrata Salad$17.00
weight: 325g | 0.7 lbs Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, olives, pickled onions, burrata cheese, pesto, parsley and olive oil.
- Caesar Salad with chicken$18.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs romaine lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons and bacon with chicken
Soup
- Borsht$18.00
weight: 460g | 1.0 lbs Beef bouillon, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, potatoes, onion, beef, parsley. Pampushka, salo, sour cream on the side.
- Okroshka$18.00
weight: 465g | 1.0 lbs Cold soup with cucumber, potato, radish, egg, parsley, green onion, dill and kefir mixture.
- Pampushka$0.75
- Salo$0.75
Desserts
- Medovik pc$10.50Out of stock
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon pc$10.50
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Kyiv Cake mini$50.00
weight: 450 g | 0.9 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
weight: 850 g | 1.8 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Medovik 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Plain Croissant$6.00
- Almond Croissant$6.50
- Trubochka with caramel$3.00
- Trubochka witn nutella$3.00
- Nut$1.50
- Waffle cake caramelized condensed milk$3.50
- Red Velvet cake pc$7.00Out of stock
- Sweets box with 8 nuts$15.00
- Sweets box with 4 caramel Trubochkas$15.00
- Vegan organic jelly in a jar "Sweet help"$12.50
Treat yourself to all-natural and vegan organic gummy bears. These yummy, sugar-dusted gummies come in cherry, strawberry, lemon, grape, orange and grapefruit flavors. Made with organic white grape juice and no artificial flavors or colorings. CCOF-certified organic.
- Set of waffle cakes$15.00
Kyiv Cake mini
weight: 450 g | 0.9 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
- Holubtsi with turkey$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with turkey, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
- Holubtsi with beef$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with beef, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
ALL-DAY SPECIALS
- Salmon Croissant$19.50
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs croissant, salmon, homemade cream cheese sauce, boiled egg, capers and salad mix with honey mustard sauce on the side.
- Caviar Bagel$24.00
weight: 160g | 0.3 lbs Homemade bagel with sesame seeds, caviar, homemade cream cheese sauce, microgreen, molecular olive earth.
DRINKS
Coffee
Tea
Soft Drinks
- Smart water 0.5 lt$3.50
- Smart water 1 lt$5.50
- S.Pellegrino mineral 0.5 lt$3.50
- S.Pelegrino mineral 1 lt$5.50
- S.Pelegrino lemon 11.15 oz$3.50
- S.Peligrino orange 11.15 oz$3.50
- Coke 12 oz$3.00
- Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
- Sprite 12 oz$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 355ml$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 500ml$3.50
- Sprite Mexican 355ml$3.00
- Morse cup$2.50
- Kompot cup$2.50
- Morse Bottle$11.00
- Kompot bottle$11.00
- Classic Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
FROZEN FOOD
- FRZN VRNK with Potatoes$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cabbage$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cherries$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Chicken$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Beef$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN Crepes Plain 0.5lb$16.00
packing: 10 pieces
- FRZN Crepes with Cottage Cheese$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Crepes with Chicken&Mushrooms$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky Classic$15.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Poppy seeds$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Cranberries$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Chocolat Chips$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Holubtsi with Beef$16.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Holubtsi with Turkey$16.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
SPECIALS
Celebration menu sets
- Celebration menu sets$299.00
- Olivier Salad 500g (1.10 lbs) - Crab Stick Salad 500g (1.10 lbs) - Herring under a Fur Coat 500g (1.10 lbs) - Red Caviar 70g (0.15 lbs) - Chicken Liver Pate 150g (0.33 lbs) - Baked Potatoes 600g (1.32 lbs) - Baked Quail 600-700g (1.32-1.54 lbs) - Chocolates “Vechirniy Kyiv” - Cookies: 4 nuts and 2 waffles rolls with caramelized condensed milk - Champagne as a complement 🍾 Pre-order celebration sets for your party. Available to pick up on December 24-25 and December 30-31.
- Caviar$15.00
Jar with caviar weight: 75g | 0.16 lbs
- Chicken liver pate$17.00
Jar with pate (Chicken liver, carrot, onion, heavy cream) weight: 200g | 0.44 lbs
