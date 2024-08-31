Mom, Please Coffee & Sandwiches 5657 Wilshire Blvd
ALL-DAY MENU
Mlyntsi (Crêpes)
- Mlyntsi With Chicken & Mushrooms
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs chicken, mushrooms, sauce, microgreens, parmesan курка, гриби, соус, мікрогрін, пармезан$22.00
- Mlyntsi With Cottage Cheese, custard and berries
weight: 310g | 0.6 lbs cottage cheese, sauce, strawberry, blackberry, mint, almond творог, соус, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, мигдаль$19.00
- Mlyntsi Classic
(three original crepes with adds you can choose below) with salmon +4$ with honey +2$ with berry sauce +2$ caviar +8$$10.00
- Mlyntsi With salmon$16.00
- Mlyntsi With caviar$20.00
- Mlyntsi With berries$14.00
Syrnyky (Farmers Pancakes)
- Syrnyky Classic
weight: 200g | 0.4 lbs cottage cheese, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar, sour cream on the side творог, полуниця, ожина, мигдаль, м'ята, цукрова пудра, сметана$16.00
- Syrnyky With Berry Sauce
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs cottage cheese, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar, berry sauce творог, полуниця, ожина, мигдаль, м'ята, цукрова пудра, соус ягідний$18.00
- Syrnyky With Custard
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs cottage cheese, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar, custard творог, полуниця, ожина, мигдаль, м'ята, цукрова пудра, заварний крем$18.00
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
- Pelmeni Beef
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs beef, butter, cheese sauce, parsley, sour cream on the side яловичина, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана$19.00
- Pelmeni Chicken
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs chicken, butter, cheese sauce, parsley, sour cream on the side курка, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана$19.00
Desserts
- Trubochka With Caramel$3.00
- Trubochka With Nutella$3.00
- Trubochka With Coconut$3.00
- Trubochka With Vanilla$3.00
- Nut Cookie$1.50
- Anthill Cookie$1.50
- Waffle Cake Caramelized Condensed Milk$3.50
- Zapekanka with raisins and blueberries$10.00
- Medovik (Honeycake)
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра$10.50
- Croissant Almond$6.00
- Croissant Chocolate$6.00
- Croissant Plain$5.00
- Cheescake Nonna (yellow)$8.00
- Cheesecake Chocolate$6.00
- Cheesecake Mini Key lime$7.00
- Cheesecake Rubino (red)$8.00
- Cheesecake Traditional NY$6.00
- Cheesecake Avocado (Gluten free)$8.00
- Cup Limone di Sorrento$8.00
- Cup Profiteroles$7.00
- Cup Tiramisu$8.00
- Cup Frutti Panna Cota (Gluten free)$8.00
- Eclair Blackcurrant$6.00
- Eclair Blueberry$6.00
- Eclair Chocolate$6.00
- Eclair Mango & Passion Fruit$6.00
- Eclair Raspberry$6.00
- Eclair Vanilla$6.00
- Lemon Meringue$6.00
- Almond Tartlet (vegan)$7.00
- Chocolate Caramel Crunch (gluten free)$8.00
- Red Velvet Cake$7.00
- Macarons Coffee$2.50
- Macarons Pistachio$2.50
- Macarons Rasbperry$2.50
- Sorbet Mango (3 balls)$10.00
- Sorbet Raspberries (3 balls)$10.00
- Sorbet Salted Caramel (3 balls)$10.00
- Kyiv Cake Large$75.00
- Kyiv Cake Mini
weight: 450 g | 0.9 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль$50.00
- Pirozhok (Pie)$8.00OUT OF STOCK
All-Day Specials
- Caviar Bagel
weight: 150g | 0.3 lbs bagel sesame seeds, caviar, sour cream cheese sauce (Philadelphia cheese, sour cream, lemon zest, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, lemon juice), dill, lemon juice, rosemary, salt, pepper бублик з кунжутом, ікра, сметанно-сирний соус (сир Філадельфія, сметана, лимонна цедра, сіль, перець, розмарин, чебрець, лимонний сік), кріп, лимонний сік, розмарин, сіль, перець$24.00
- Salmon Tartare
Salmon tartare with avocado, cilantro, chili, and lime dressing.$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Duck Breast
Duck breast with pumpkin puree and caramelized pear.$34.00OUT OF STOCK
DRINKS
Coffee
- Americano$4.25
- Capuccino$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.50
- Cold Brew$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cortado$5.00
- Cafe au Lait$4.75
- Espresso$4.00
- Espresso Macchiato$4.50
- Mocha$6.50
- Flat White$5.00
- Latte$5.50
- Honey Latte$6.50
- Honey+ Lavender Latte$6.50
- Matcha Latte$6.50
- Vanilla Latte$6.50
- Spanish Latte$6.50
- Ice Espresso Tonic$6.00
- Iced Matcha Tonic$6.00
- Long Black$4.25
- Loongo$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.50
- Kids Steamer$3.50
Tea
- Buckwheat Tea (Organic Herbal, China)$7.50
- Earl Gray (Organic Black, China)$6.50
- GABA Green Tea (Green, China)$7.50
- Harmonia Chamomile (Organic Herbal Greece)$6.50
- Olympian Spicy Chai (Organic Herbal, Greece)$6.50
- Oolong Berries (Green, China )$6.50
- Oolong Da Hong Pao (Wuyi Mountains, China )$7.50
- Oolong Hazelnut (Green, Taiwan)$6.50