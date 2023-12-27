Mom, Please La Brea 5657 Wilshire Blvd
ALL-DAY MENU
Mlyntsi (Crêpes)
- Mlyntsi with Chicken&Mushrooms$22.00
weight: 295g | 0.6 lbs chicken, mushrooms, sauce, microgreens, parmesan курка, гриби, соус, мікрогрін, пармезан
- Mlyntsi with Cottage Cheese, custard and berries$17.00
weight: 310g | 0.6 lbs cottage cheese, sauce, strawberry, blackberry, mint, almond творог, соус, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, мигдаль
- Mlyntsi Classic$10.00
(three original crepes with adds you can choose below) with salmon +4$ with honey +2$ with berry sauce +2$ caviar +8$
Syrnyky (Farmers Pancakes)
- Syrnyky Classic$16.00
weight: 200g | 0.4 lbs cottage cheese, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar, sour cream on the side творог, полуниця, ожина, мигдаль, м'ята, цукрова пудра, сметана
- Syrnyky with Berry Sauce$18.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs cottage cheese, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar, berry sauce творог, полуниця, ожина, мигдаль, м'ята, цукрова пудра, соус ягідний
- Syrnyky with Custard$18.00
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs cottage cheese, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar, custard творог, полуниця, ожина, мигдаль, м'ята, цукрова пудра, заварний крем
Varenyky (Dumplings)
- Varenyky with Mashed Potatoes$22.00
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs potatoes, mushroom sauce, butter, parsley, sour cream on the side картопля, грибний соус, вершкове масло, петрушка, сметана
- Varenyky with Cabbage$18.50Out of stock
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs cabbage, butter, onion, parsley, sour cream on the side капуста, вершкове масло, цибуля, петрушка, сметана
- Varenyky with Cherries$19.50
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs cherry, butter, cream sauce, sour cream on the side вишня, вершкове масло, вершковий соус, сметана
Pelmeni (Dumplings)
- Pelmeni Beef$18.00
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs beef, butter, cheese sauce, parsley, sour cream on the side яловичина, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана
- Pelmeni Chicken$18.00
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs chicken, butter, cheese sauce, parsley, sour cream on the side курка, вершкове масло, сирний соус, петрушка, сметана
Sandwiches
- REUBEN SANDWICH$17.00
Baguette, shredded beef, confit onion, tomatoes, pickled cucumber, mixed salad, tartar sauce.
- TUNA SANDWICH$16.00
Baguette, tuna, eggs, green onions, cream cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, baby potatoes, pickled pepper, pickled cucumber, arugula6 mayo.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
Baguette, chicken, tomato sauce, creamy sauce, ramen salad, pickled cucumber.
- PASTRAMI SANDWICH$15.50
Pastrami, baguette, blue cheese, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, mayo sauce.
Salads
- Caesar Salad with Chiken$18.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs Chicken with bacon, lettuce salad, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese
- Greek Salad (Burrata)$17.00
weight: 300g | 0.6 lbs tomato, cucumbers, bell pepper, olives, pickled onions, burrata cheese, olive oil, salt, pepper помідор, огірки, перець, маслини, цибуля маринована, сир бурата, оливкова олія, сіль, перець
- Caesar Salad with Salmon$20.00
weight: 250g | 0.5 lbs Salmon, lettuce salad, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, homemade caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese
Soup
- Borsht$18.00
weight: 570g | 1.2 lbs meat, beetroot, cabbage, parsley, garlic pampushka, salo, sour cream on the side м'ясо, буряк, капуста, петрушка, пампушка з часником, сало, сметана
Desserts
- Medovik pc$10.50
weight: 180 g | 0.4 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon pc$10.50
weight: 230 g | 0.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Kyiv Cake mini$50.00
weight: 450 g | 0.9 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Kyiv Cake BIG$75.00
weight: 850 g | 1.8 lbs sugar, butter, roasted hazelnut kernels, wheat flour, condensed milk, egg white, cocoa, vanilla цукор, вершкове масло, смажені ядра фундука, пшеничне борошно, згущене молоко, білок яєчного білка, какао, ваніль
- Medovik 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs sour cream frosting, honey, butter, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar сметанний крем, мед, вершкове масло, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Napoleon 2 KG$100.00
weight: 2000 g | 4.5 lbs custard cream, condensed milk, strawberry, blackberry, almond, mint, powdered sugar заварний крем, згущене молоко, полуниця, ожина, мигдальний горіх, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Mom`s cherry pie pc$9.50
weight: 155 g | 0.3 lbs cherry, cheese, strawberry, blackberry, mint, powdered sugar вишня, сир, полуниця, ожина, м'ята, цукрова пудра
- Plain Croissant$5.00
- Almond Croissant$6.50
- Trubochka with caramel$3.00
- Trubochka witn nutella$3.00
- Nut$1.50
- Waffle cake caramelized condensed milk$3.50
- Red Velvet cake pc$7.00
- Sweets box with 8 nuts$15.00
- Sweets box with 3 caramel Trubochkas$12.00
- Vegan organic jelly in a jar "Sweet help"$12.50Out of stock
Holubtsi (cabbage rolls)
- Holubtsi with turkey$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with turkey, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
- Holubtsi with beef$18.00
weight: 415g | 0,9lbs 3 cabbage rolls with beef, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onion, basil. Served with microgreens and sour cream on the side.
ALL-DAY SPECIALS
- CAVIAR BAGEL$24.00
weight: 150g | 0.3 lbs bagel sesame seeds, caviar, sour cream cheese sauce (Philadelphia cheese, sour cream, lemon zest, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, lemon juice), dill, lemon juice, rosemary, salt, pepper бублик з кунжутом, ікра, сметанно-сирний соус (сир Філадельфія, сметана, лимонна цедра, сіль, перець, розмарин, чебрець, лимонний сік), кріп, лимонний сік, розмарин, сіль, перець
DRINKS
Coffee
Tea
Soft Drinks
- Smart water 0.5 lt$3.50
- Smart water 1 lt$5.50
- S.Pellegrino mineral 0.5 lt$3.50
- S.Pelegrino mineral 1 lt$5.50
- S.Pelegrino lemon 11.15 oz$3.50
- S.Peligrino orange 11.15 oz$3.50
- Coke 12 oz$3.00
- Diet coke 12 oz$3.00
- Sprite 12 oz$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 355ml$3.00
- Coca Cola Mexican 500ml$3.50
- Sprite Mexican 355ml$3.00
- Morse cup$2.50
- Kompot cup$2.50
- Morse Bottle$11.00
- Kompot bottle$11.00
- Classic Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.50
FROZEN FOOD
- FRZN VRNK with Potatoes$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cottage Cheese$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cabbage$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Cherries$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN VRNK with Strawberries$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Chicken$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Beef$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN PLMN with Turkey$25.00
weight: 650 g | 1.4 lbs
- FRZN Crepes Plain 0.5lb$16.00
packing: 10 pieces
- FRZN Crepes with Cottage Cheese$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Crepes with Chicken&Mushrooms$18.00
weight: 320 g | 0.7 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky Classic$15.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
- FRZN Syrnyky with Poppy seeds$16.00
weight: 240 g | 0.5 lbs
